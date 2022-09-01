Advocates seek probe into Murugha math seer's case under HC supervision

A group of advocates has written to the Registrar General of the Karnataka High Court claiming that the investigation against Shivamurhty Murugha swamy of the Murugha Mutt in Chitradurga, who is facing charges of sexual abuse on minor girls, ''is not being carried out in an unbiased, free and fair manner.'' They have called for immediate intervention of the High Court in monitoring the ongoing inquiry of the case in the interest of justice, so as to ensure fair and free investigation.

The police had recently registered a case against the seer and four others under Protection of Children From Sexual Act (POCSO), Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and sections Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Advocates Siddharth Bhupathi, Shreeram T Nayak, Ganesh Prasad B S, Ganesh V and Ponnanna K A in their petition said, ''The accused herein being an influential person not even being summoned by the investigating officer, let alone being arrested is utter shocking.'' Alleging that the MLA of Chitradurga, Thippareddy has been visiting the seer regularly and has been extending his ''hand of support'' in favour of the accused, it said Home Minister Araga Jnanendra is issuing a press statement that an employee of the math was conspiring against the Swamiji.

''(This) clearly causes prejudice on the investigating authority in carrying out the investigation in a fair and free manner,'' the letter said.

Further pointing out that the swamiji held a press briefing claiming innocence, it said, since the seer has a large following across Karnataka, his statements would cause prejudice.

''He has not even been summoned for investigation or his medical examination conducted. These lacunas in the investigation show that there is already prejudice caused on part of the investigation,'' the letter added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)