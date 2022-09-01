Left Menu

Sea cucumber worth Rs 2.25 cr seized in TN

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-09-2022 18:16 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 18:16 IST
Sea cucumber worth Rs 2.25 cr seized in TN
  • Country:
  • India

Over 500 kilograms of sea cucumber worth Rs 2.25 crore was seized from a boat off the coast of Tamil Nadu near the Indian Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL), the Coast Guard said on Thursday.

The Mandapam station of the Coast Guard, situated about 600 km from here recovered 550 kg of sea cucumber valued at Rs 2.25 crore from a boat at North Mandapam sea shore today which was likely to be smuggled across IMBL, the public relations wing of Ministry of Defence said.

Sea cucumbers are listed as Protected Species under Schedule-I of Wild Life Protection Act and play an important role in maintaining the marine ecological system.

In June, the Coast Guard confiscated 650 kg of sea cucumber in Ramanathapuram district which was later handed over to the forest department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomberg News

JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomber...

 Germany
2
Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launch on Saturday; Fossilized tusk from giant ancient elephant found in Israel and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launc...

 Global
4
"Madam used to beat me when I made mistake", says domestic help of suspended BJP leader Seema Patra

"Madam used to beat me when I made mistake", says domestic help of suspended...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022