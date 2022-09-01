Sea cucumber worth Rs 2.25 cr seized in TN
Over 500 kilograms of sea cucumber worth Rs 2.25 crore was seized from a boat off the coast of Tamil Nadu near the Indian Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL), the Coast Guard said on Thursday.
The Mandapam station of the Coast Guard, situated about 600 km from here recovered 550 kg of sea cucumber valued at Rs 2.25 crore from a boat at North Mandapam sea shore today which was likely to be smuggled across IMBL, the public relations wing of Ministry of Defence said.
Sea cucumbers are listed as Protected Species under Schedule-I of Wild Life Protection Act and play an important role in maintaining the marine ecological system.
In June, the Coast Guard confiscated 650 kg of sea cucumber in Ramanathapuram district which was later handed over to the forest department.
