Air Commodore Sarabjit Singh takes over command of Air Force Station Jalahalli

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-09-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 18:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Air Commodore Sarabjit Singh on Thursday took over the command of Air Force Station Jalahalli here from Air Commodore Nand Kumar Nair.

The Air Officer was commissioned into the Aeronautical Engineering (Electronics) branch on October 6, 1992. He is an alumnus of Air Force Technical College, Defence Services Staff College, Wellington and College of Air Warfare, Secunderabad, according to a Defence release.

The Air Officer is a post graduate in Software Systems, Defence & Strategic Studies and Human Resource Management.

In his 30 years of service, he has held various field and staff positions which included Engineering Officer and Senior Technical Officer in Radar units, Chief Engineering Officer in Foreign mission, Joint Director at Directorate of Personnel (Officers), and Director Computer Intelligence, surveillance & reconnaissance at Air Headquarters.

