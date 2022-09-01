Punjab: 283 citizen services approved for digital signature certificates

People in Punjab will be able to get certificates related to birth, death, and caste among others through WhatsApp or e-mail with the state government approving digitising the delivery of 283 citizen centric services.

The governance reforms department has issued a notification in this regard, said Governance Reforms Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer.

Applicants will now be able to receive these certificates with signatures directly through WhatsApp or e-mail, he stated.

These services are related to caste, birth, death and residence certificates, marriage services, arms renewal, and backward area certificate among others.

Earlier, people had to queue up at Sewa Kendras every time they needed these signed certificates with a hologram, he said.

Now the applicants will get the certificates with digital signatures while sitting at home and they can make copies of it according to their needs, the minister said.

In addition, 93 services can be applied online at home without the need to visit the service centre, he added.

He also asked deputy commissioners to continuously monitor the functioning of Sewa Kendras and get feedback from people.

