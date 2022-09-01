Woman attempts suicide at Aurangabad police commissionerate, hospitalised with burn injuries

A woman on Thursday set herself ablaze at the Aurangabad police commissionerate and has been hospitalised, an official said.

Savita Kale (32), a resident of Mandva village in Gangapur taluka, filed an application detailing her domestic violence allegations at the commissionerate and then set herself ablaze at around 12:30pm, he said.

''She has been hospitalised with burn injuries. The woman claims her husband did not take her side during a quarrel with neighbours. She has earlier filed a case at Waluj police station and action was taken,'' he added.

