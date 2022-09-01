Left Menu

CBI arrests Delhi Police ASI for receiving bribe of Rs 7.89 lakh; ACP under scanner

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2022 18:41 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 18:41 IST
The CBI has arrested an assistant sub-inspector posted in anti-narcotics wing of Delhi Police for allegedly receiving Rs 7.89 lakh bribe from an accused under probe, a case in which role of an assistant commissioner of police is also under scanner.

The agency has arrested ASI Dushyant Gautam for allegedly accepting the bribe on the instructions of ACP Brijpal, who is also posted in anti-narcotics wing, officials said.

The CBI in its FIR against the duo has alleged that Brijpal had demanded Rs 15 lakh through Gautam for giving relief to the wife of an accused facing probe in a case registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at Bhalswa police station.

The accused approached the CBI with a complaint against the police officials, they said.

''The CBI laid a trap and caught the ASI (said official) while accepting the bribe of Rs 7.89 lakh from the complainant. Searches were conducted at the premises of accused located at Delhi and Faridabad. Investigation is continuing,'' a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

