Pharmacy student held with sedative drugs in Maha's Latur

PTI | Latur | Updated: 01-09-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 18:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A pharmacy student was held allegedly with 360 sedative drug tablets in Latur in Maharashtra, a police official said on Thursday.

He was held on Monday and the 22-year-old man has given details of several medical stores from where he bought these tablets, the official added.

Raids were conducted on some of these stores and a probe continued, the Shivaji Nagar police station official added.

Sumit Kasale has been charged under Indian Penal Code as well as Narcotice Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

