Pharmacy student held with sedative drugs in Maha's Latur

A pharmacy student was held allegedly with 360 sedative drug tablets in Latur in Maharashtra, a police official said on Thursday.

He was held on Monday and the 22-year-old man has given details of several medical stores from where he bought these tablets, the official added.

Raids were conducted on some of these stores and a probe continued, the Shivaji Nagar police station official added.

Sumit Kasale has been charged under Indian Penal Code as well as Narcotice Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.

