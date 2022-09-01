Left Menu

Delhi airport staffer among 2 held for smuggling gold worth Rs 65.57 lakh: Customs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2022 18:57 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 18:57 IST
Delhi airport staffer among 2 held for smuggling gold worth Rs 65.57 lakh: Customs
  • Country:
  • India

Two men, including a contractual employee working at the airport here, have been arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle into the country gold worth about Rs 65.57 lakh, a customs department official said on Thursday.

One of the accused was intercepted after his arrival from Riyadh on Tuesday, the official said. Twelve rectangular-shaped gold bars collectively weighing 1.4 kg were recovered from the flyer, kept in his trouser pocket, when he was about to hand them over to the contractual employee in one of the washrooms of the airport, the official said.

The accused staffer is involved in the work of cleaning at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, he said.

The recovered gold, valued at Rs 65.57 lakh, has been seized and both the accused were arrested, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomberg News

JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomber...

 Germany
2
Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launch on Saturday; Fossilized tusk from giant ancient elephant found in Israel and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launc...

 Global
4
"Madam used to beat me when I made mistake", says domestic help of suspended BJP leader Seema Patra

"Madam used to beat me when I made mistake", says domestic help of suspended...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022