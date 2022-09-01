Left Menu

Nitin Gadkari provides assistance to disabled persons under Vayoshree and Adip scheme in Nagpur

Today, a total of 34,130 devices have been given to 4,549 beneficiaries of East Nagpur Assembly Constituency, with a combined cost of more than Rs 4.82 crore.

Updated: 01-09-2022 19:00 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 19:00 IST
In 2016, the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act was issued by the Central Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari under the Central Government's National Vayoshree and Adip (Assistance to Disabled Persons) scheme in Nagpur today provided free equipment and materials to senior citizens and differently-abled persons.

In 2016, the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act was issued by the Central Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. Under this, screening camps were organized for senior citizens and differently-abled people from 27 February to 23 April 2022 under Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana, in which about 36,000 people including 28,000 in Nagpur city and 8,000 in rural Nagpur were screened. Equipment and materials are being distributed to all of them. The total cost of all these tools and materials is Rs 34.83 crore.

Programs are being organized for distribution of these devices in all the six assembly constituencies of Nagpur city, today (September 1) is the second program in the same series. Today, a total of 34,130 devices have been given to 4,549 beneficiaries of East Nagpur Assembly Constituency, with a combined cost of more than Rs 4.82 crore.

The 43 types of these devices mainly include tools and materials such as three wheeler cycles (hand-operated), wheel chairs, walking sticks, digital hearing aids, smart phones with screen reading for the visually impaired, braille cans (folding cans) along with prosthetic arms and legs .provided free equipment and materials to senior citizens.

(With Inputs from PIB)

