Maha CM Shinde, Fadnavis visit Mukesh Ambani's residence
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-09-2022 19:00 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 19:00 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday evening met billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani at his residence in south Mumbai.
The two leaders called on the Reliance group chairman on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi festival, officials said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
