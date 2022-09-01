Mumbai: Three held for clandestinely shooting explicit videos of women in Sewri slum

Three persons were arrested for allegedly shooting videos of women living in slums by peeping through windows and cracks in doors or tin sheet walls in suburban Sewri, a police official said on Thursday.

The accused had committed such acts in 2019 and 2020 and these came to light during a fight between two persons on Sunday, he said.

Satish Harijan (29), Stephen Nadar (21) and Sarvana Harijan (23), all residents of Boatheart Road slum in Sewri, were charged under sections 354C (voyeurism), 292 ( sale etc of obscene books etc), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code as well as sections 66E (violation of privacy) and 67A (publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act) of Information Technology Act, he said.

''We have recovered several videos showing private activities of women from the mobile phones of the accused. We have found pen drives in which these videos and photographs were saved,'' Port Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police Geeta Chavan said.

''So far, our probe has found they captured these videos for personal satisfaction. We are investigating if they have uploaded these on social media or sold them to anybody,'' she added.

After the videos were revealed amid a scuffle, one of the victims filed a complaint, and the accused were held by a team of women police personnel, the DCP said.

