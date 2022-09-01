Left Menu

MP cops arrest college teacher from Jamtara, one more person for duping bank customers online

PTI | Indore | Updated: 01-09-2022 19:38 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 19:38 IST
A college teacher linked to Jamtara in Jharkhand and one more person were arrested for allegedly duping online customers of a private bank in Madhya Pradesh, Indore police said on Thursday.

Kali Kumar Ghosh (56), a teacher at the Government Women's Inter College in Jamtara in Jharkhand, and Arjun Rana (26), a Class VIII drop-out well-versed in four languages, are associated with several such gangs, Cyber Crime Cell Superintendent of Police Jitendra Singh told PTI.

''Ghosh was part of a gang that had duped a man of adjoining Ujjain district of Rs 23.62 lakh on the pretext of giving him an opportunity of getting high returns under a top bank's rewards policy. The victim deposited money in different bank accounts,'' the SP said.

Rana duped an Indore man of Rs 2 lakh by posing as a bank official and claiming he would solve a credit card issue, the SP said.

''Rana, after obtaining the victim's credit card details, sent him a link, through which he obtained the latter's one-time password (OTP). Rana then withdrew Rs 2 lakh using these details,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

