Servant apprehended for killing differently-abled boy in Delhi

The police have apprehended a 17-year-old boy, employed as a domestic help, for allegedly killing a differently-abled youth in south Delhi's Safdarjung area, officials said on Thursday. The differently-abled youth was killed after he saw the juvenile steal items and raised an alarm in the absence of his parents, who had gone to a temple, police said. The juvenile, who was employed to take care of the differently-abled youth, told the police that he felt humiliated to do his cleaning jobs and wanted to leave, officials said.

To earn money before leaving, he planned to rob the house but killed the differently-abled youth when the latter raised an alarm after seeing him in the act, officials said. The juvenile was ''inspired from Bollywood movie 'Tu chor main sipahi'', police said, adding that he had also left a black-coloured gloves at the spot, similar to that shown in the movie. The incident took place at the Safdarjung Development Area on Wednesday. After receiving information about the incident, the police reached the spot and found the boy dead on a bed, a senior police officer said. During inquiry, the sister of the deceased said her parents and grandmother had gone to a temple, police said. An hour later, she also went to the Green Park market leaving her differently-abled brother with their servant whom they had employed three months ago to take care of him, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C said. When she came back, she found her brother, who had mental and physical disabilities, lying on the bed in an unconscious condition and the domestic help missing, the DCP said. When she checked the house, she found that a few jewelery items, a mobile phone and around Rs 40,000 in cash were also missing, police said. The police found that the accused had been employed through a maid, they said. During investigation, some relatives of the juvenile were traced who said he could have left leave for his village in Bihar's Sitamarhi where his mother resides, police said. Teams were sent to different railway stations and Anand Vihar bus terminal. The juvenile was nabbed from the New Delhi Railway Station along with stolen jewellery items and cash, the DCP said.

The juvenile revealed that he felt humiliated while doing cleaning work of the deceased and planned to leave the job, but he did not have enough money, they said.

He thought of committing robbery in the house before leaving the job. On Wednesday, when other family members had left the house, he thought of executing his plan, police said.

While he was stealing items and about to leave, the deceased saw him and raised objections. The smothered the differently-abled boy to death and ran away, the DCP said.

A family member said the accused was hired around three months ago to look after the deceased.

''The family members had gone to a temple. The relative of the accused used to work with the family of the deceased. Trusting his relative, the juvenile was hired around to look after the deceased. The boy was smothered to death with the help of a pillow,'' the family member said.

A family friend said the worker was obedient, he never said no to any work and no suspicious behaviour was observed. The body of the deceased also had a lot of bruises, he said.

