DSLSA'S scheme for empanelment of para-legal volunteers may be circulated to states & UTs: SC

The Supreme Court Thursday said that the scheme for empanelment of para-legal volunteers in police stations for missing children framed by the Delhi State Legal Service Authority may be circulated to all the legal services authorities of the states and Union Territories (UTs) so that appropriate schemes can be framed.

The apex court was hearing a petition filed by NGO, 'Bachpan Bachao Andolan', in connection with the sexual assault of a minor girl at a police station after she was dumped by four youths who gang-raped her in Lalitpur district in Uttar Pradesh.

A bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and M M Sundresh was told by advocate Gaurav Agarwal, who appeared for the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), that family of the victim has been provided with legal assistance.

Agarwal told the top court about the scheme framed by the Delhi State Legal Service Authority (DSLSA) regarding how para-legal volunteers should work, including their timings, remunerations, and training. He said the scheme framed by the DSLSA can be circulated to the state legal services authorities of the states and UTs.

''The scheme for empanelment of para-legal volunteers in police stations for missing children framed by the Delhi State Legal Service Authority may be circulated to all the state legal services authorities and the legal services authorities of the Union Territories so that appropriate schemes can be framed for appointment of para-legal volunteers in police stations for missing children and other offences against the children using the scheme as a model scheme with appropriate modifications,'' the bench said in its order.

The apex court also impleaded the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development as a party-respondent in the matter at the request made by Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati.

''We are also informed that NALSA has provided the family of the victim with legal assistance. We need not record the name of the lawyer in the order,'' the bench said and posted the matter for hearing on September 12.

The apex court had earlier issued notice to the Centre, the Uttar Pradesh government, and others on the plea.

On August 24, the top court had impleaded all states and UTs as party respondents in the matter. Senior advocate H S Phoolka, appearing for the NGO, had earlier told the bench that a status report may be called from the Uttar Pradesh government. The NGO has approached the top court highlighting the rampant failure of the state authorities to implement the provisions of child-friendly and child protection legislation.

''The present petition also highlights the agony of a Dalit minor girl who was brutally gang raped and for five months the First Information Report was not registered. ''Not only did the Police department fail to perform its cardinal duty to register an FIR for an offence of gang rape committed on her, but also traumatised and re-victimised the victim and her family by constantly threatening, intimidating them, and also raping the victim within the premises of police station,'' the plea said.

Earlier, the Station House Officer of the Pali police station was arrested on charges of raping the minor girl. The 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by four men over three days and was sexually assaulted again by the Station House Officer (SHO) of the police station where she had been left by her attackers, police said. An FIR was lodged in the matter under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 363 (kidnapping), 376 (rape), 376 B (intercourse by public servant with woman in his custody), 120 B (conspiracy), and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the provisions of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Attrocities) Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)