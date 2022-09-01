Indian envoy to lead delegation at Eastern Economic Forum in Russia's Vladivostok: MEA

India on Thursday announced that its envoy to Russia Pavan Kapoor will lead its delegation at the upcoming Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

The 7th Eastern Economic Forum will be held from September 5-8.

Asked about India's participation at the event, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said ''our ambassador will be leading the delegation'' at the event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a video address during the plenary session of the 6th EEF held on September 3, 2021 in Vladivostok. He was the chief guest for the 5th EEF in 2019, the first by an Indian prime minister.

This year's key topic of the EEF will be the development of the Far East and Russia in new economic and geopolitical conditions and the new format of interaction among countries in the multi-polar world. The forum is organised by the Roscongress Foundation.

To another question on Vostok 2022 multilateral drills in Russia, Bagchi said, ''India has been regularly participating in multilateral exercises in Russia along with a number of other countries.'' Responding to another question on whether Indian Navy will also participate later, Bagchi said, ''I understand there will only be Army participation in the Vostok exercises.'' Russia had said on Monday that the Vostok 2022 military exercises will be held from September 1 to 7 in different locations in the Far East and the Sea of Japan and involve more than 50,000 troops from China, India and several other countries.

The exercises will allow the armies of the participating countries to ''practice defensive and offensive operations'' at seven training grounds of the Eastern Military District and in maritime and coastal areas of the Sea of Okhotsk and the Sea of Japan, the Russian defence ministry was quoted as saying by the state-owned TASS news agency in a statement.

