Left Menu

Mess worker arrested for 'molesting' Class 10 student in UP's Amethi

A mess worker at a residential government girls school was arrested for allegedly molesting a Class 10 student of the school, police said on Thursday.The services of the schools acting principal and a lecturer were also terminated by the district administration over the incident which took place Wednesday.

PTI | Amethi(Up) | Updated: 01-09-2022 20:18 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 20:18 IST
Mess worker arrested for 'molesting' Class 10 student in UP's Amethi
  • Country:
  • India

A mess worker at a residential government girls' school was arrested for allegedly molesting a Class 10 student of the school, police said on Thursday.

The services of the school's acting principal and a lecturer were also terminated by the district administration over the incident which took place Wednesday. ''One Vikram who is a mess worker was arrested for molesting a Class 10 student outside the school. An FIR against the accused was lodged and he was sent to jail,'' Station House Office (SHO), Gauriganj Police Station, Rahul Kumar said.

District Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Mishra terminated the services of the school's acting principal Manjulata Singh and a lecturer Lal Ji.

Both were employed on contract.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomberg News

JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomber...

 Germany
2
Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launch on Saturday; Fossilized tusk from giant ancient elephant found in Israel and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launc...

 Global
4
"Madam used to beat me when I made mistake", says domestic help of suspended BJP leader Seema Patra

"Madam used to beat me when I made mistake", says domestic help of suspended...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022