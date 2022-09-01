Mess worker arrested for 'molesting' Class 10 student in UP's Amethi

A mess worker at a residential government girls' school was arrested for allegedly molesting a Class 10 student of the school, police said on Thursday.

The services of the school's acting principal and a lecturer were also terminated by the district administration over the incident which took place Wednesday. ''One Vikram who is a mess worker was arrested for molesting a Class 10 student outside the school. An FIR against the accused was lodged and he was sent to jail,'' Station House Office (SHO), Gauriganj Police Station, Rahul Kumar said.

District Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Mishra terminated the services of the school's acting principal Manjulata Singh and a lecturer Lal Ji.

Both were employed on contract.

