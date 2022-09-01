Left Menu

BJP will organise 'unity in diversity' festivals in all districts to mark PM Modi's birthday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2022 20:27 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 20:24 IST
BJP will organise 'unity in diversity' festivals in all districts to mark PM Modi's birthday
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP will organise ''unity in diversity'' festivals in all districts as part of its fortnight-long ''seva'' campaign to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

The campaign will begin on Modi's birthday on September 17 and conclude on October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The BJP has formed an eight-member central panel led by its general secretary Arun Singh for monitoring the campaign, which will include activities such as blood donation camps, awareness programmes on water conservation and the vocal for local idea, and cleanliness drives.

The BJP has been celebrating Prime Minister Modi's birthday as 'Seva Diwas' (Day of Service) for several years by organising welfare activities across the country for a fortnight.

Singh, in a letter to the party's state unit, has given a set of instructions on different themes of the campaign.

According to the letter, BJP workers in districts will organise ''unity in diversity'' festivals and send a message of ''Ek Bharat, Shresth Bharat (One India, Great India)'' among masses. As part of the campaign, party functionaries in all state units will identify a state different from theirs and adopt its language and culture for a day.

All state units have been asked to update this and all other activities on the Namo app of the prime minister, and five best state units will be awarded for organising this festivals.

The party has also issued instructions for carrying out plantation drive, clealiness drive and awareness campaigns for water conservation, distributing equipment among disabled persons, promoting local products, and organising free health checkup camps.

As part of the campaign, BJP workers and people in general will be encouraged to use Khadi and local products on October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomberg News

JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomber...

 Germany
2
Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launch on Saturday; Fossilized tusk from giant ancient elephant found in Israel and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launc...

 Global
4
"Madam used to beat me when I made mistake", says domestic help of suspended BJP leader Seema Patra

"Madam used to beat me when I made mistake", says domestic help of suspended...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022