Three IAS officers transferred in Maharashtra

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-09-2022 20:25 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 20:25 IST
In a minor bureaucratic reshuffle in Maharashtra on Thursday, three Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers were transferred, including Astik Pandey, who has been appointed Additional Commissioner of the Pune Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (PMRDA), a state government official said.

Pandey is a 2011-batch IAS officer.

IAS officer Suhas Divse (2009 batch) was transferred and posted as Commissioner of the Sports and Youth Affairs, while senior bureaucrat Om Prakash Bakoria (2006 batch) was moved to the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) as its Managing Director, an order signed by Nitin Gadre, Additional Chief Secretary (Services), said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

