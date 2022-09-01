US Senator concludes Mumbai visit

US Senator Jon Ossoff on Thursday wrapped up his three-day visit to the financial capital and said he will discuss India's ties with Russia during his meetings in New Delhi.

The senator from Georgia is leading an economic delegation from the US.

''I expect that next week in Delhi, during my engagements with key leaders of the Indian national government, that we will have wide ranging consultations on security and economic issues and geopolitical developments,'' he told reporters when asked whether the growing Indo-Russian ties undermining Washington's efforts to economically isolate Moscow.

''… my objective today is not to issue public commentary on specific Indian policies before I've had the chance to engage in such direct consultations,'' he added.

Ossoff, who is the youngest senator in the last three decades, said the United States will always ''resolutely pursue and defend'' its national security interests and hoped for having ''productive conversations next week''.

He said events of the last six months since the onset of the Russian offensive against Ukraine have made clear the importance of energy security to the US and its partners including India.

Ossoff, who arrived in the financial capital on August 30, met Maharashtra's deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, leaders from business houses like Tatas and Mahindra's, leaders of different communities and also interacted with students of Jai Hind College during the visit.

From Mumbai, he will go to Dharamshala, which is close to the seat of the Dalai Lama at McLeodganj, before meeting officials in New Delhi, as per US officials.

When asked whether any concerns were expressed during his meeting with Muslim community, the visiting Senator said the meeting was more to understand the diversity given and added that plurality and democracy have been the binding factors for Indo-US ties.

Ossoff said his home state has a lot of activity in the energy storage and automotive space, and the topic came up for discussion during his meetings with Mahindra's and Tatas.

He said Georgia counts on agricultural technologies as one of its key strengths, and the same came up during his meeting with Fadnavis along with infrastructure development and solutions on the energy front.

