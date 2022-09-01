Left Menu

At 0.4 pc in Aug, unemployment rate lowest in Chhattisgarh, says state govt

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 01-09-2022 20:30 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 20:30 IST
The Chhattisgarh government on Thursday said the state had the lowest unemployment rate in the country due to several initiatives taken over the past three-and-half years to balance the urban-rural economy and create jobs.

A statement released during the day by the state government's public relations department informed the unemployment rate in the state was 0.4 per cent in August, while this was 8.3 per cent during the same month last year.

The unemployment rate was 0.8 per cent in July, 0.7 per cent in May and a low of 0.6 per cent in March-April, the statement quoted a government public relations officer as saying.

This was due to meaningful initiatives to balance the urban-rural economy as well as efforts taken under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel to general employment opportunities, he said.

He cited programmes like Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yjana, the Godhan Nyay Yojana, Suraji Gaon Yojana, Narva-Garva-Ghurva-Badi, and Rajiv Gandhi Gramin Bhumiheen Kisan Nyay Yojana, among others, for this feat.

