SAIL supplies DMR grade specialty steel for INS Vikrant

The country's steelmaking giant, Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), a Maharatna PSU, has supplied the entire DMR grade specialty steel for the nation's first indigenously built Aircraft Carrier INS Vikrant. In a major feat and towards building an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', SAIL has supplied about 30000 Tonnes of the specialty steel for building this first swadeshi Aircraft Carrier for Indian Navy which will be commissioned on 02nd September, 2022 at Cochin Shipyard Ltd.

The steel supplied by SAIL for this indigenous project comprises of special DMR grade Plates. These DMR grade plates have been developed by SAIL in collaboration with Indian Navy and DMRL. The DMR plates of Grade 249 A were used for the hull and vessel interiors and Grade 249 B for the flight deck of this warship. The entire quantity of speciality steel, except for the bulb bars, has been supplied by SAIL's integrated steel plants at Bhilai, Bokaro and Rourkela. This special grade steel, DMR plates, which has been used for the construction of INS Vikrant is an import substitute.

Commissioning of India's first indigenous aircraft carrier is a momentous occasion for our nation during the Amritkaal of India's 75 years of independence and signifies country's confidence and prowess. This indigenous aircraft carrier is a proof of Country's technical acumen and engineering skills. This demonstration of India's self-sufficiency (Atma Nirbhar) to produce an aircraft carrier warship will reinforce the country's defence indigenization programs and 'Make in India' campaign. With the commissioning of INS Vikrant, our nation has forayed into the elite club of nations who can build their own aircraft carriers and it is extremely gratifying for SAIL to be a partner in creating this engineering marvel.

(With Inputs from PIB)