Liquor store salesman in Ambala found hanging from ceiling
- Country:
- India
A 22-year-old salesman at a liquor shop in Ambala City was found hanging from the ceiling of his house on Thursday, police said.
The deceased was identified as Abhishek, who hailed from Bihar and was living near Sector 9 in Ambala City, they said.
When police reached his house, Abhishek was found hanging from the ceiling fan. They brought down his body and sent it for a post mortem at the Civil Hospital.
Police said Abhishek had come to Ambala from Bihar around 10 days back and was working as a salesman at a liquor shop where his brother–in-law Laxman was already employed.
He was living with Laxman in a rented room near Jandali village.
A case under sections of the Criminal Procedure Code was lodged in the matter, police said.
Rampal, SHO, Sector-9 Police Station, said it could not be immediately ascertained what forced Abhishek to kill himself.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
72 per cent of Bihar ministers face criminal cases: ADR
Bihar developments will have zero impact on 2024 LS polls in UP: Keshav Maurya
Bihar: Out on interim bail, Kartikeya Singh slammed for taking oath as law minister
'Madam Sir': Book on life and times of Bihar's first lady IPS officer
Sushil Modi demands Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to sack new state law minister Kartikeya Singh