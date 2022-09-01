MMRDA official held for bribery by ACB in Thane
A Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority MMRDA official was arrested on Thursday by the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau for alleged bribery, an official said.Accused Shivraj Pawar 33 is attached to the MMRDAs Thane sub regional office as deputy planner, he said.He had demanded Rs 24,000 for issuing land zone certificate to two persons.
A Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) official was arrested on Thursday by the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau for alleged bribery, an official said.
Accused Shivraj Pawar (33) is attached to the MMRDA's Thane sub regional office as deputy planner, he said.
''He had demanded Rs 24,000 for issuing land zone certificate to two persons. He was held in a trap in his Thane office. He was charged under Prevention of Corruption Act. A case has been registered in Vartak Nagar police station,'' he said.
