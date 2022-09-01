Left Menu

Moosewala killing: One suspect each detained in Kenya, Azerbaijan

Kenya and Azerbaijan have detained one suspect each in connection with the sensational killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala and India is in touch with authorities concerned in the two countries on the case.Moosewala was shot dead by a group of assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjabs Mansa district on May 29.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2022 20:51 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 20:51 IST
Moosewala killing: One suspect each detained in Kenya, Azerbaijan
  • Country:
  • India

Kenya and Azerbaijan have detained one suspect each in connection with the sensational killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala and India is in touch with authorities concerned in the two countries on the case.

Moosewala was shot dead by a group of assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. ''One suspect each in Azerbaijan and Kenya have been detained by local authorities there and we are in contact with the concerned authorities in both the countries on further steps,'' External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday.

He was replying to a question on the detention at his weekly media briefing.

Moosewala was killed days after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab Police. The singer had contested the assembly elections from Congress last year and was defeated by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate.

Moosewala's murder is being probed Punjab Police and Delhi Police has been extending its support to the investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomberg News

JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomber...

 Germany
2
Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launch on Saturday; Fossilized tusk from giant ancient elephant found in Israel and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launc...

 Global
4
"Madam used to beat me when I made mistake", says domestic help of suspended BJP leader Seema Patra

"Madam used to beat me when I made mistake", says domestic help of suspended...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022