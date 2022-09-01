Left Menu

UP: Criminal tired of being on the run consumes chemical outside police officer's office

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 01-09-2022 21:06 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 21:06 IST
A notorious criminal consumed insecticide outside the office of the Additional Director General (Prayagraj Zone) here on Thursday morning, police said. He was immediately admitted to hospital where his condition was stated to be stable, they said.

Superintendent of Police (City) Santosh Kumar Meena said that around 10 am, a man consumed insecticide outside the ADG office, which left him critically ill. The man, identified as Gaurav Patel, was admitted to Bailey Hospital from where he was referred to SRN hospital, the SP said.

Patel has 13 cases registered against him at Soraon Police Station and the police were constantly on the lookout for him.

Patel is among the top 10 criminals of the district and he was disturbed by constantly being on the run, the SP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

