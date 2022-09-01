Left Menu

EAM Jaishankar highlights key pillars of India's foreign policy, ties with UAE

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday highlighted the key pillars of Indias foreign policy and the countrys ties with the UAE as he spoke on contemporary global order and its challenges and opportunities during his interaction with diplomatic corps and senior officials.During a conversation at the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy AGDA here, Jaishankar talked about the state of the world and what can be done to make cooperation, not confrontation, the path of the future.

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 01-09-2022 21:19 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 21:19 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday highlighted the key pillars of India's foreign policy and the country's ties with the UAE as he spoke on contemporary global order and its challenges and opportunities during his interaction with diplomatic corps and senior officials.

During a conversation at the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) here, Jaishankar talked about the state of the world and what can be done to make cooperation, not confrontation, the path of the future.

''Pleased to speak at the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) today on the contemporary global order and its challenges and opportunities. Thank @AGDAUAE Director @nmladenov for an interesting conversation,'' tweeted Jaishankar, who arrived in the UAE on a three-day visit to the Gulf nation on Wednesday.

During his conversation, he highlighted key pillars of India's foreign policy and India-UAE relations, the Indian Embassy in the UAE said.

The minister also interacted with diplomatic corps and senior officials.

''A very engaging discussion at @AGDAUAE with one of the most prominent thinkers of our time and Minister of External Affairs of India on the state of the world and what we can do to make cooperation, not confrontation, the path of the future,'' AGDA Director Nickolay E. Mladenvo tweeted.

During his stay in the UAE, Jaishankar would hold talks with his counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and review the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

