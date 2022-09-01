LB Das made Sikkim's urban development minister

Newly-appointed minister in the Sikkim government LB Das was given the Urban Development and Food & Civil Supplies portfolios, as per a notification issued on Thursday.

Das, the former speaker of the Sikkim assembly, had resigned last month and was made a minister in the Prem Singh Tamang government.

Arun Kumar Upreti, who earlier held the portfolios given to Das, was made the new speaker of the assembly.

