BRIEF-TotalEnergies Under Pressure From Ukraine To Waive Dividend Worth Hundreds Of Millions Of Dollars From PAO Novatek - WSJ

Sept 1 (Reuters) -

* TOTALENERGIES UNDER PRESSURE FROM UKRAINE’S GOVERNMENT TO WAIVE DIVIDEND WORTH HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS FROM A RUSSIAN NATURAL-GAS GIANT - WSJ Source text: [https://on.wsj.com/3q4DbxK] Further company coverage:

