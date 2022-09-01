BRIEF-TotalEnergies Under Pressure From Ukraine To Waive Dividend Worth Hundreds Of Millions Of Dollars From PAO Novatek - WSJ
Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2022 21:29 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 21:29 IST
Sept 1 (Reuters) -
* TOTALENERGIES UNDER PRESSURE FROM UKRAINE’S GOVERNMENT TO WAIVE DIVIDEND WORTH HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS FROM A RUSSIAN NATURAL-GAS GIANT - WSJ Source text: [https://on.wsj.com/3q4DbxK] Further company coverage:
