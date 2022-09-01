Left Menu

3 killed in lightning during weekly haat at Jharkhand village

The deceased were identified as Ahamed Seikh 65, Kalimuddin Ansari 50, and Lakshman Kumar Mandal 22.In Dumka, a 36-year-old man died in lightning in Sakri village in Jarmundi police station area.

PTI | Deoghar | Updated: 01-09-2022 21:35 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 21:35 IST
Three people were killed and two persons critically injured in a lightning strike in Jharkhand's Deoghar district on Thursday, police said.

The incident happened in Mathurapur in Jasidih police station area when a weekly haat was underway, they said.

A large number of farmers had gathered at the haat to sell their produce.

''Due to sudden lightning, three persons were killed and two others injured. The injured persons were admitted to the Deoghar Sadar hospital for treatment,'' said Superintendent of Police Subhash Chandra Jat.

The deceased were identified as Ahamed Seikh (65), Kalimuddin Ansari (50), and Lakshman Kumar Mandal (22).

In Dumka, a 36-year-old man died in lightning in Sakri village in Jarmundi police station area. He was identified as Daulat Goswami, sub-divisional officer Maheswar Mahto said.

