Man held with 2 kg heroin in Amritsar

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 01-09-2022 21:35 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 21:35 IST
A man was arrested on Thursday with 2kg heroin and Rs 5 lakh in cash while he was on his way to deliver the contraband in a car, police said.

The accused was identified as one Gurjant Singh, a resident of Patti, Tarn Taran, they said.

Singh was arrested by the special unit of Amritsar-Rural Police.

Senior Superintendent of Police Swapan Sharma said the incident was connected with the case involving seizure of the 126 kg heroin consignment delivered in Dwarka in Gujarat.

A fisherman was arrested by the Anti-Terrorist Squad, Gujarat, in connection with the heroin consignment in March.

