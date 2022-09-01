Left Menu

Special court convicts FICN trafficker in Bihar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2022 21:38 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 21:38 IST
A special NIA court here on Thursday convicted a person who was caught with fake Indian currency notes (FICN) having a face value of Rs 4 lakh in 2019, an official said.

Julkar Sheikh is the fifth person to be convicted in the case and the quantum of punishment will be pronounced by the court on September 8, a spokesperson of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said.

The official said a case was registered following the FICN seizure under the jurisdiction of Bettiah police station in West Champaran of Bihar on February 2, 2019.

The NIA took over the case on February 21, 2019 and after thorough investigation, four charge sheets were filed against five accused persons between May 2, 2019 and December 31, 2020. Earlier this year, the special court had convicted four persons in this case and sentenced them to rigorous imprisonment.

''Sheikh was convicted today under sections 489 B and 489 C of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 120B read with 489B of IPC,” the spokesperson said.

