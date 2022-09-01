Militant hideout busted in J&K's Baramulla

Security forces busted a militant hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Thursday and recovered a huge cache of ammunition, officials said.

A joint team of police and the army launched a search operation in Baramulla's Dudbug-TY Shah forest area in the early hours of Thursday, they said.

During the operation, the team recovered two boxes of ammunition from an underground hideout, officials said.

The ammunition recovered included 1,460 bullets of AK-47 assault rifle.

