Left Menu

Militant hideout busted in J&K's Baramulla

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 01-09-2022 21:40 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 21:40 IST
Militant hideout busted in J&K's Baramulla
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces busted a militant hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Thursday and recovered a huge cache of ammunition, officials said.

A joint team of police and the army launched a search operation in Baramulla's Dudbug-TY Shah forest area in the early hours of Thursday, they said.

During the operation, the team recovered two boxes of ammunition from an underground hideout, officials said.

The ammunition recovered included 1,460 bullets of AK-47 assault rifle.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomberg News

JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomber...

 Germany
2
Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launch on Saturday; Fossilized tusk from giant ancient elephant found in Israel and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launc...

 Global
4
"Madam used to beat me when I made mistake", says domestic help of suspended BJP leader Seema Patra

"Madam used to beat me when I made mistake", says domestic help of suspended...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022