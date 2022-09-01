Delhi: Fake railway job racket busted, 5 held

Police have busted a fake railway job racket and arrested five people impersonating as trainee ticket examiners (TTE), officials said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Rizwan (22) and Bhupender Chaurasia (20) from Uttar Pradesh and Gagan Deep Singh (21), Gaurav Kumar (20) and Amandeep Singh (19) from Punjab, they said.

On Tuesday, a person posing as a TTE was intercepted by the railway staff in the Kanpur Shatabdi Express, who was carrying a railway ID card in his mobile phone.

The railway protection force staff and railway officials brought him to the New Delhi Railway Station police station for verification, a senior police officer said.

He identified himself as Bhupender Chaurasia and his ID card was found to be fake.

He said one Prashant Shukla had given him the card, to whom he had paid money for getting a job in the railways. He led the police to Rizwan near Ajmeri Gate who was also in a TTE uniform. Rizwan showed an ID card in his mobile phone, the officer said.

He said that he gave Rs 2 lakh to one Sandeep for getting a job in the railways, police said.

At his instance, Gaurav Kumar, Gagan Deep Singh and Amandeep Singh were intercepted and they too were wearing TTE uniforms and carrying appointment letters in their mobile phones.

The trio had given around Rs 23 lakh to one Sukhdev Singh in Hoshiarpur, Punjab, the officer said.

A case was registered and the five were arrested for impersonating a public servant, and possession and use of forged documents as genuine, Deputy Commissioner of Police (railways) Harendra Kumar Singh said.

Efforts are being made to nab the other co-accused and masterminds of the racket, police said. PTI NIT RHL

