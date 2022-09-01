Left Menu

Construction site worker held for extortion call in Gurugram

A man was arrested for allegedly calling a building contractor with a demand for Rs 10 lakh and implicate his father-in-law in the crime, police here said on Thursday.Police have recovered the mobile phone which was used for the threat.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 01-09-2022 21:49 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 21:49 IST
Police have recovered the mobile phone which was used for the threat. The accused has been identified as Mohammad Riyaz Alam and he was arrested from Palam Vihar area on Wednesday night, they said. During interrogation, the accused revealed that he does the work of tying iron rods at construction sites.

His wife had gone to her maternal home after a dispute with him and was held back there by Alam’s father-in-law, said police. “To teach a lesson to his father-in-law, he bought a mobile SIM card in the name of a woman in Bihar. On August 10, he called the contractor and asked for Rs 10 lakh and threatened to kill him if he did not give the money,” said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP, crime.

