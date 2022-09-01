Pakistan summons Indian diplomat on Geelani's death anniversary

Pakistan on Thursday summoned the Indian Charge d’Affaires and made a strong demarche over what it alleged India's refusal to accept separatist Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani's right to a burial in accordance with his will.

Geelani breathed his last on September 1, 2021.

The Foreign Office said that the Indian diplomat was conveyed Pakistan's deep regret that despite the passage of one year since Geelani's demise, India had ''denied him a dignified burial in the 'Cemetery of Martyrs' as per his desire.'' It alleged that the Kashmiris were not even allowed to pay respects to Geelani at the graveyard in Hyderpora, Srinagar, where he was hurriedly buried in the absence of his family and followers.

The Cd’A was urged to convey to the Government of India that the mortal remains of Geelani must be interred at the 'Cemetery of Martyrs' as per his will, and unhindered access be given to his family and followers to pay reverence to him.

