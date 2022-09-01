Left Menu

3 suspected drug traffickers arrested in Shillong: police

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 01-09-2022 22:14 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 22:14 IST
Three suspected drug traffickers were arrested with heroin from Shillong's Madanrting area, police said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, personnel of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force arrested them from Block A of the Madanrting area with 26 gram of ''top quality'' heroin, Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem told PTI.

A car, a scooter and Rs 31,300 in cash were also seized from them, he said.

A case has been filed, he added.

