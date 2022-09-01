Important cases heard in the Supreme Court on Thursday, September 1: * SC refused to entertain a PIL seeking implementation of an uniform judicial code in courts across nation on issues such as case registration, use of common judicial terms, phrases and abbreviations.

* Observing that it needs to separate ''grain from the chaff'', the SC asked the Ministry of Home Affairs to call for reports from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Jharkhand on alleged attacks on members of the Christian community, rejecting remonstration by the Centre.

* SC deferred to September 22 the hearing on a plea of All India Association Jurist seeking to declare virtual hearing as a matter of right in courts.

* SC said that the scheme for empanelment of para-legal volunteers in police stations for missing children framed by the Delhi State Legal Service Authority may be circulated to all the legal services authorities of states and Union Territories (UTs) so that appropriate schemes can be framed.

* SC wondered why the Gujarat High Court has listed the bail plea of activist Teesta Setalvad for hearing on September 19, six weeks after it sent a notice to the state government seeking a response to her application, and asked the state to inform it by 2 pm on Friday about whether such a precedent existed there.

