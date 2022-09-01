Left Menu

Class-3 student sexually assaulted by senior in east Delhi school: Police

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2022 22:21 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 22:21 IST
Class-3 student sexually assaulted by senior in east Delhi school: Police
  • Country:
  • India

A Class-3 student of a school in east Delhi's Madhu Vihar was allegedly sexually assaulted by one of his seniors in the toilet of the school, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on August 29 but was reported the next day, they added.

According to police, during an enquiry, it was found that the eight-year-old boy was sexually assaulted by a 14-year-old Class-10 student in the toilet during the school hours.

A case under the relevant provisions of law has been registered and the juvenile apprehended and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, a senior police officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomberg News

JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomber...

 Germany
2
Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launch on Saturday; Fossilized tusk from giant ancient elephant found in Israel and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launc...

 Global
4
"Madam used to beat me when I made mistake", says domestic help of suspended BJP leader Seema Patra

"Madam used to beat me when I made mistake", says domestic help of suspended...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022