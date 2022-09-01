PM visits Adi Shankara's birthplace in Kerala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday offered prayers at Adi Shankara Janma Bhoomi Kshetram, the birthplace of saint-philosopher Adi Shankaracharya at Kalady village in Ernakulam district.

The Prime Minister, who arrived in Kerala on a two-day visit, left for Kalady after addressing a public meeting near Cochin International Airport at nearby Nedumbassery.

Modi, who was received by the temple authorities, spent 45 minutes there and participated in rituals.

Wearing a traditional attire of Kerala, he offered prayers at the temple. Modi, while addressing the meeting earlier, remembered the contributions of the saint philosopher to India and said the legacy Adi Shankara, known for the philosophy of Advaita, established was taken forward from Kerala by various spiritual leaders and social reformers like Sree Narayana Guru, Chattampi Swamikal and Ayyankali.

The BJP said the Prime Minister visited the birthplace of Adi Shankara, situated on the bank of River Periyar, to ''honour the legacy'' of the ''great Indian saint.'' Last November, the PM had unveiled a 12-feet statue of Adi Guru Shankaracharya at the seer's rebuilt samadhi at the premises of Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand.

