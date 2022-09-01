Important cases heard by the Delhi High Court on Thursday, September 1: * Association of Victims of Uphaar Tragedy approached HC seeking enhancement of punishment of real estate tycoons Sushil and Gopal Ansal, who were released against the jail term already undergone by them for tampering with evidence in the case related to the 1997 Uphaar cinema fire which had claimed 59 lives. * Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan urged HC to decide on the merit of his plea challenging the Delhi Police decision declaring him as a ''bad character,'' saying he does not want to first file a representation with the investigation agency.

* HC said it would hear on September 22 appeals by two convicts challenging the death sentence and life term awarded to them in the 2008 Batla House encounter case in which decorated Delhi Police Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma lost his life.

* HC sought the Centre's stand on a petition challenging certain provisions of the Chartered Accountants Act as amended earlier this year.

* HC extended by five days the custody parole of an accused, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged coal mining scam in West Bengal.

