India takes note of UN report on maltreatment of minorities in China's Xinjiang region

India on Thursday took note of a report by the UN human rights office on ''serious maltreatment'' of minorities in China's Xinjiang region.

In the report, the UN Human Rights Office of the High Commissioner referred to serious human rights violations in Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region while highlighting the extent of arbitrary and discriminatory detention of members of Uyghur and other predominantly Muslim groups.

''Our understanding is that the report is about serious maltreatment of minorities in Xinjiang. But this is a UNHRC report so let the UN comment on it except to note that this is about the serious maltreatment of minorities in Xinjiang,'' External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

His comments at a media briefing came when asked about the report.

The assessment was initiated by the UN body after serious allegations of human rights violations against Uyghurs and other predominantly Muslim communities were brought to the attention of the UN Human Rights Office and UN human rights mechanisms since late 2017.

Asked about comments of German envoy Philipp Ackermann on China's ''infringements'' along its border with India, Bagchi said there is a proper appreciation of India's position on the matter by the international community.

''Our position on the boundary issue is clear and consistent. We believe that there is a proper appreciation of this in the international community,'' he said.

At a media interaction, the German envoy on Tuesday said that China's claims over Arunachal Pradesh are ''outrageous'' and Chinese ''infringements'' along its border with India are an ''extremely difficult'' matter which should not be accepted.

On Wednesday, a Chinese embassy spokesperson described Ackermann's remarks as ''irresponsible''.

The embassy spokesperson, Wang Xiaojian, said the boundary question between China and India is a ''historical burden'' and that it should be handled by the two countries bilaterally.

''The boundary question should be handled by China & India bilaterally. This is the consensus of the two sides. There's no space for any third party to intervene or make unwarranted comments or pick sides,'' he said. To a separate question on Pakistan's participation at the upcoming SCO military exercise in Manesar, Bagchi said a Pakistani delegation will come as ''observer'' for the closing ceremony on September 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)