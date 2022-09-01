Left Menu

ICSI plans 20 Alternate Dispute Resolution centres

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-09-2022 22:29 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 22:29 IST
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has plans to set up 20 Alternate Dispute Resolution (ADRs) centres spread across the country over the next 12 months, an official said on Thursday.

These centres will facilitate corporate and commercial dispute resolutions under the guidance of the union law ministry. ''We are planning 20 ADRs in major cities of India and the trial is beginning today from Hyderabad,'' ICSI president Devendra Deshpande said in a statement.

Government and courts encourage out-of-court settlements through laid down alternate resolution mechanisms involving arbitration, mediation and conciliation for a speedy resolution of corporate and commercial disputes.

