Rural development dept official held for accepting bribe in J&K's Kupwara

The Anti Corruption Bureau of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday arrested a Rural Development department official for accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 for preparing the bill of a work executed by a contractor, officials said.

''The ACB received a complaint against Ishfaq Razaq Sheikh, Technical Assistant in Langate block of Kupwara district for demanding bribe of Rs 50,000 for preparing bill of the work executed by the complainant,'' an ACB spokesperson said.

After receiving the complaint, verification into the matter was conducted discreetly and on the basis of findings and recommendations of the enquiry officer, offences under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, was made out against the accused, the official said.

''The team caught the accused official red handed while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 30,000 from the complainant. He was arrested after completing all legal formalities,'' the spokesperson said. Searches were also conducted at the residence of the accused, the official said.

