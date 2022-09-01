Left Menu

Man, 2 sons, use God for money, held for 'breach of peace'

PTI | Unnao | Updated: 01-09-2022 22:38 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 22:38 IST
A man here in Mahmudpur village and his two sons were booked for “breach of peace” and arrested on Thursday for allegedly placing idols of Hindu deities in an agriculture field and claiming they had come from earth to earn money from people.

The three bought yellow metal idols online and buried them in their agriculture field, later claiming that they had appeared there on their own, said a senior police officer.

Additional Superintendent of Police Shashi Shekhar Singh said that the villagers were being told by one Ashok Kumar and his two sons since Tuesday that following a dream they dug up their field to find the deities’ idols there and now they want to build a temple there.

During investigation it was found that they had purchased the idols from e-commerce website Amazon.

As the word about ''gods'' appearance spread, people in large numbers from the village and surrounding area started gathering at the field to have “darshan.” Upon information about crowds gathering in the village, police reached the field and investigated the matter, Singh said. PTI COR SAB VN VN

