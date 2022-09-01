Left Menu

MP: Man enters govt school carrying axe, vandalizes property

PTI | Guna | Updated: 01-09-2022 22:40 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 22:40 IST
MP: Man enters govt school carrying axe, vandalizes property
  • Country:
  • India

A man carrying a battle-axe entered a government school in an inebriated condition at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district on Thursday and allegedly damaged property before fleeing, an official said.

Police registered a case against Narayan Banjara, the accused, and were searching for him, he said.

Banjara allegedly entered the school at Banjara Chak village and proceeded to hack at chairs, tables and other property with the battle-axe of `farsa' that he was carrying.

When teachers tried to stop him, he abused them and fled before police arrived, said Binaganj cluster center's `jan-shikshak' (teacher) Kamlesh Meena.

Chandhoda police station in-charge Ravi Gupta said a case of `obstructing a government official while performing duty' and causing damage to public property was registered against Banjara, and search was on for him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital window - source

Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital win...

 Russian Federation
2
Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases rise; China's Chengdu to conduct mass COVID testing, lockdowns as cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases ris...

 Global
3
China reports 2,057 new COVID cases for Aug 31 vs 1,818 day earlier

China reports 2,057 new COVID cases for Aug 31 vs 1,818 day earlier

China
4
NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022