MP: Man enters govt school carrying axe, vandalizes property

A man carrying a battle-axe entered a government school in an inebriated condition at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district on Thursday and allegedly damaged property before fleeing, an official said.

Police registered a case against Narayan Banjara, the accused, and were searching for him, he said.

Banjara allegedly entered the school at Banjara Chak village and proceeded to hack at chairs, tables and other property with the battle-axe of `farsa' that he was carrying.

When teachers tried to stop him, he abused them and fled before police arrived, said Binaganj cluster center's `jan-shikshak' (teacher) Kamlesh Meena.

Chandhoda police station in-charge Ravi Gupta said a case of `obstructing a government official while performing duty' and causing damage to public property was registered against Banjara, and search was on for him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)