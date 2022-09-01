Left Menu

HC upholds life term to 2 for gang-rape and murder, says brutality showed depraved, evil mentality

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2022 22:49 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 22:49 IST
HC upholds life term to 2 for gang-rape and murder, says brutality showed depraved, evil mentality
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court Thursday upheld the life sentence awarded to two men convicted of gang-rape and murder of a woman in 2012, saying the brutality showed the ''depraved and evil'' mentality of the convicts.

A bench of Justices Mukta Gupta and Anish Dayal said from the nature of injures reported in the post mortem report, it was evident that the deceased put up a brave resistance before the two men, ''who overpowered her physically, caused grievous injures on her body, raped and eventually strangulated her''.

“Thereafter, they attempted to erase the evidence by dumping the body on the roadside and extracted her belongings and put them in different locations. Considering the brutality of the act right in the heart of Delhi which is usually patrolled by police shows the depraved evil mentality of the appellants, who acted with complete impunity with no fear of either the life or consequence of their act and dignity of the deceased victim,” the bench said.

The high court was hearing appeals by the two convicts challenging their conviction and sentence awarded by the trial court in the case.

It sentenced the two men, Sikander Soni and Pardeep, to rigorous imprisonment for life, not less than 20 years without remission, for the offence of murder and also awarded life term for gang-raping the woman.

The high court said it was of the view that the ''gravity and the depravity'' of the crime committed by the appellants was of a serious nature and there was no error in the may 2017 judgement of the trial court.

According to the prosecution, on April 24, 2012, police had received information that a woman's body was found in semi naked condition near a flyover in the Nehru Place area.

The woman had injury marks on her body and the medical reports showed she was gang-raped and murdered, it said.

It said the victim, after being gang-raped in a car, was strangulated and the body was dumped on the road.

Both the accused were arrested by police in May, 2012 from different places in Delhi.

The convicts challenged the trial court judgement, saying their conviction would not sustain on the basis of evidence on record since the case of the prosecution was based completely on circumstantial evidence and the chain of such evidence was incomplete.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital window - source

Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital win...

 Russian Federation
2
Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases rise; China's Chengdu to conduct mass COVID testing, lockdowns as cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases ris...

 Global
3
NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

 United States
4
China reports 2,057 new COVID cases for Aug 31 vs 1,818 day earlier

China reports 2,057 new COVID cases for Aug 31 vs 1,818 day earlier

China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022