Tennis-U.S. Open order of play on Friday

Order of play on the main show courts on the fifth day of the U.S. Open on Friday (play starts at 1500 GMT/11 AM ET unless stated, prefix number denotes seeding): ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM (1600 GMT/12 PM ET)

Andy Murray (Britain) v 13-Matteo Berrettini (Italy) 20-Madison Keys (United States) v 12-Coco Gauff (United States)

Ajla Tomljanovic (Australia) v Serena Williams (United States) 1-Daniil Medvedev (Russia) v Yibing Wu (China)

LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM (1500 GMT/11 AM ET) 5-Ons Jabeur (Tunisia) v 31-Shelby Rogers (United States)

29-Tommy Paul (United States) v 5-Casper Ruud (Norway) 29-Alison Riske-Amritraj (United States) v Xiyu Wang (China)

Bianca Andreescu (Canada) v 17-Caroline Garcia (France) 23-Nick Kyrgios (Australia) v J.J. Wolf (United States) (Compiled by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)