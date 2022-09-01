Left Menu

Paharganj robbery: Delhi Police nab three from Rajasthan

The police have arrested three people from Rajasthan a day after they allegedly robbed two men of jewellery worth over Rs 2 crore after throwing chilli powder in their eyes in central Delhis Paharganj area, officials said on Thursday.The incident took place early on Wednesday morning when a courier service owner and his associate were returning to their vehicle parked in the area, police said.Deputy Commissioner of Police Central Shweta Chauhan said based on technical surveillance, three people have been apprehended from Rajasthan in connection with the Paharganj robbery case.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said based on technical surveillance, three people have been apprehended from Rajasthan in connection with the Paharganj robbery case. ''They are being questioned to affirm their role in the incident. Further investigation is on to find other culprits and affect recover,'' she said. According to police, four people, including a man donning a police uniform, allegedly robbed two men of jewellery worth about Rs 2 crore after throwing chilli powder in their eyes.

The complainant, who runs a courier service transporting ornaments, alleged that he was intercepted and robbed by four persons in Paharganj, police said. He told the police that the four men asked him and his associate to stop as they wanted to check what they were carrying. Thereafter, they threw chilli powder in their eyes and took away two bags containing jewellery, which was to be transported to Chandigarh and Ludhiana, according to the police.

The expected value of the robbed jewellery is about Rs 2 crore and the exact value is being verified as the consignment was received from different places like Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Surat etc, a senior police officer said.

''A case under IPC sections 392 (robbery), 34 (common intention) and 506 (criminal intimidation) had been registered in this regard,'' police had said.

