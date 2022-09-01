UP: Man gets life term for raping 16-year-old girl in Shamli
- Country:
- India
A POCSO court in Shamli district on Thursday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for abducting and raping a 16-year-old girl last year.
Special Judge Mumtaz Ali also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on accused Gautam after holding him guilty under sections 363, 366, 376, 452, and 506 of IPC and sections 3, 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, district government counsel Sanjay Chauhan said. The court has also directed that the convict will spend six months more in jail if he fails to deposit the fine.
Special POCSO lawyer Pushpendra Malik said that the convict entered the victim's house in a village under Thanabhawan police station limits in Shamli district on July 8, 2021, and brought the girl to other place and raped her.
The victim's grandfather had lodged the complaint in this connection.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
If there is gender neutrality, why initiate POCSO case when a boy is sexually abused? asks M K Muneer
Mumbai: Two housing society members booked under POCSO for sharing video of boy urinating
HC quashes POCSO, rape charges after victim and accused marry and arrive at compromise
TN govt bus conductor held under POCSO Act
Chief pontiff of prominent mutt in Karnataka among 5 booked under POCSO Act