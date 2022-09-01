Left Menu

3 killed as car falls into gorge in U'khand

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 01-09-2022 23:18 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 23:18 IST
Three people from Himachal Pradesh were killed when the car in which they were travelling fell into a gorge in Kalsi area of Dehradun district on Thursday, police said.

The accident took place at Kothi Ichhadi and it seems the driver of the car lost control of the vehicle, they said.

The car fell into a 150-metre gorge and all three occupants died on the spot, police said.

On receiving information about the accident, a team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) reached the spot and pulled out the bodies.

The deceased have been identified as Dilshad (24), a resident of Nekha and Pamish (34) of Dakoli in Himachal Pradesh. The third body has not been identified yet, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

